Enemy fires two ballistic missiles at an industrial facility in Poltava region as firefighters extinguish fire
Kyiv • UNN
Two Russian ballistic missiles hit an industrial facility near Kremenchuk, Ukraine, causing a fire. Emergency services are working to extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported so far.
Firefighting continues as a result of a Russian attack on an industrial facility in Kremenchuk district of Poltava region. Previously, the Russians launched two ballistic missiles. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military District Philip Pronin, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, there is no information on casualties and injuries as of now. All necessary emergency services are working at the scene.
Recall
In the evening of January 27, the enemy attacked Poltava region with missiles and hit an industrial facility near Kremenchuk. After that, a fire broke out there.
Three more enemy drones shot down in Poltava region during evening attack of Russian Federation - RMA24.01.24, 09:00 • 111064 views