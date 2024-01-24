Three more enemy drones shot down in Poltava region during evening attack of Russian Federation - RMA

Three more enemy drones were shot down in Poltava region during an evening drone attack by Russian troops, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

During yesterday's enemy drone attack, three more UAVs were shot down in Poltava region. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage - Pronin said on Telegram.

Recall

On January 23, in the evening, the enemy attacked Ukraine with drones. During the air alert in Poltava region, air defense was operating. One UAV fell on the territory of Lubny district.