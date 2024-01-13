Enemy fired more than 40 missiles at Ukraine in the morning: damage in three regions - OP

During the massive attack, the Russian army fired more than 40 missiles at Ukraine. Damage to civilian buildings was recorded in Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regions. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Oleksiy Kuleba, according to UNN.

It's a difficult morning for Ukrainians. Another massive attack - more than 40 missiles were fired by Russia at Ukrainian regions. Civilian buildings damaged in Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regions - Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all the necessary services, regional and local authorities are working at the site. The liquidation of the consequences is underway.

"The most important thing is that there are no injured or dead," Kuleba said.

He noted that the enemy continues to terrorize the frontline regions. Especially Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - the enemy fires thousands of shells at civilian settlements every day.

Addendum

On the night of January 13, Russian forces attacked Ukraine using various types of missiles and strike UAVs. Defense forces destroyed 8 cruise missiles.