Enemy fired at 20 settlements in Kharkiv region over the last day, 17 civilian infrastructure objects destroyed - JFO head

The enemy fired at 20 localities in Kharkiv region this day. About 17 civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed, including residential buildings. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

"About 20 settlements were shelled this day. This is actually the border area. One of them is Zolochiv, where the enemy hit a three-story hotel with two S-300 missiles. About 17 civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed. Among them are residential buildings," said Syniehubov.

Russian missile strike on hotel in Kharkiv region: wounded women hospitalized, mother of dead baby in surgery - RMA

He reminded that a two-month-old boy died as a result of the attack on the hotel, and three women were injured and are currently in hospital with moderate injuries.

The State Emergency Service units continue to dismantle the rubble of the hotel.

A Russian attack on Tokarivka in the Kherson region this morning claimed one lifeand wounded two others.