Enemy drops explosives on Stanislav in Kherson region: injured man suffers concussion

On June 14, Russian troops attacked Stanislav, Kherson region, with unmanned aerial vehicles, and one man sustained life-threatening injuries. Another local resident was diagnosed with concussion. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

The occupation forces attacked Stanislav from drones. Two people came under enemy attack. A 54-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a drone explosive drop - wrote Prokudin.

He also said that another victim, a 44-year-old local resident, was diagnosed with concussion. He was provided with medical assistance on the spot.

