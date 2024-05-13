Enemy drops explosives from a drone on a fire truck in Kherson region

The Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a fire truck in Kherson region, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, Russia attacked in the afternoon, when rescuers were working at the site of enemy shelling in the village of Kizomys. A fire broke out in a residential building there.

"...the firefighters were not injured," the statement said.

Add

The rescuers added that a human body was also found during the dismantling of the destroyed structures of the building.