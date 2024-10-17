Enemy drones spotted in Kyiv region, air defense is working

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 51057 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100099 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103667 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119883 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101237 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127031 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103089 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113255 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116871 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160531 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104586 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100669 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 75961 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108802 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103120 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119871 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127021 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160527 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150766 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182927 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103128 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108810 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137499 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139280 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167146 views
Enemy drones spotted in Kyiv region, air defense is working

Enemy drones spotted in Kyiv region, air defense is working

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29123 views

Enemy UAVs have been spotted in the Kyiv region, and air defense forces are working. Residents are urged to follow safety rules and stay in shelters until the air raid is over.

Enemy drones have been spotted in Kyiv region, air defense is operating, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv RMA.

Kyiv region. Movement of enemy UAVs spotted! Air defense forces are working in the region 

- the statement said.

The Kyiv RMA urged residents not to take pictures or film the work of the defenders.

"Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over," the message says.

Add

The Air Force warned of UAVs flying toward Kyiv from the east.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv region
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
kyivKyiv

