Enemy drones spotted in Kyiv region, air defense is working

Enemy drones have been spotted in Kyiv region, air defense is operating, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv RMA.

Kyiv region. Movement of enemy UAVs spotted! Air defense forces are working in the region - the statement said.

The Kyiv RMA urged residents not to take pictures or film the work of the defenders.

"Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over," the message says.

The Air Force warned of UAVs flying toward Kyiv from the east.