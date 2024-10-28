Enemy drone kills a man on a moped and destroys a police car in Mykolaiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy forces attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery. The attack killed a 43-year-old man on a moped, damaged houses and destroyed a police car.
The aggressor country continues to terrorize the Mykolaiv region, which unfortunately resulted in the death of a civilian. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.
Details
On the night of October 28, air defense forces destroyed four drones. In Voznesensk district, drone debris damaged three private houses, outbuildings, and a car. There was also a grass fire in an open area that was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incidents.
Yesterday, in Mykolaiv district, the enemy attacked Kutsurubska community 7 times with FPV drones. One of the drones hit a 43-year-old man riding a moped, killing him on the spot. Two other drones fired at police officers who responded to a call, causing a fire and the complete destruction of a police car. The law enforcement officers were not injured.
On the same day, the occupiers also carried out artillery shelling, in particular at 15:07 and 16:50, and at 15:46 attacked the waters of the Ochakiv community with FPV drones. There were no casualties in these incidents.
