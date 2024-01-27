Enemy attacked Poltava region with missiles and hit an industrial facility near Kremenchuk - Head of the JMA
Kyiv • UNN
russia has attacked Poltava region with missiles, hitting an industrial facility near Kremenchuk, causing a fire that is still burning. It is being investigated whether there were any casualties.
The enemy sent missiles to Poltava region, and after hitting an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district, a fire continues there. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin, UNN reports.
The enemy attacked Poltava region with missiles. Air defense was operating in the region. An industrial facility in Kremenchuk district was hit, causing a fire. Information about the victims is being clarified. All relevant services are working at the scene
The explosions in Poltava region occurred a few minutes after the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use in areas under air alert.
