Explosions occur in Zaporizhzhia as russians launch drones
Kyiv • UNN
On Tuesday evening, several explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia after russian forces launched drones from the south.
Several explosions have occurred in Zaporizhzhia. This is reported by local publics. Earlier, the air force reported the launch of a UAV from the south in the direction of the city, UNN reports.
Details
According to local residents, around 7:30 p.m., they heard three sounds similar to explosions in the city.
Zaporizhzhia - an enemy UAV is in the city area. Take cover!
It is known that russian troops launched attack drones from the south in a northerly direction. They were moving northward through the Zaporizhzhia region. A threat to Dnipropetrovs'k region was also announced.