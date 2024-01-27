ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Explosions occur in Zaporizhzhia as russians launch drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

On Tuesday evening, several explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia after russian forces launched drones from the south.

Several explosions have occurred in Zaporizhzhia. This is reported by local publics. Earlier, the air force reported the launch of a UAV from the south in the direction of the city, UNN reports.

Details

According to local residents, around 7:30 p.m., they heard three sounds similar to explosions in the city.

Zaporizhzhia - an enemy UAV is in the city area. Take cover!

- the Air Force said earlier.

It is known that russian troops launched attack drones from the south in a northerly direction. They were moving northward through the Zaporizhzhia region. A threat to Dnipropetrovs'k region was also announced.

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
dniproDnipro
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

