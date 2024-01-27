Explosions occur in Zaporizhzhia as russians launch drones

Several explosions have occurred in Zaporizhzhia. This is reported by local publics. Earlier, the air force reported the launch of a UAV from the south in the direction of the city, UNN reports.

Details

According to local residents, around 7:30 p.m., they heard three sounds similar to explosions in the city.

Zaporizhzhia - an enemy UAV is in the city area. Take cover! - the Air Force said earlier.

It is known that russian troops launched attack drones from the south in a northerly direction. They were moving northward through the Zaporizhzhia region. A threat to Dnipropetrovs'k region was also announced.