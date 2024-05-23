Enemy attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded increased to 16

According to the updated data, six people were killed and 16 others were wounded in the Russian Federation's strikes on Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Thursday, UNN reports .

"Unfortunately, the number of wounded has increased - 16," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

As the head of the RMA pointed out, the enemy struck with S-300 missiles for the advance information.

