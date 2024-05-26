Enemy attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv: about 30% of the rubble has been cleared, eight people are still being searched for

Eight people are reported missing after the Russian army struck a hypermarket in Kharkiv. So far, rescuers have cleared about 30% of the rubble. They have already identified 10 people, including a 12-year-old girl and her mother. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, to UNN .

"Eight people are missing," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

Syniehubov said that all emergency services and law enforcement agencies have been trying to unblock and identify the bodies of those killed by Russian terrorists for two days.

So far, the State Emergency Service has cleared about 30% of the rubble. during air raid alarms, the work is suspended, as this is not the first time the occupier has used double-strike tactics.

"We have already identified 10 people, eight of whom are through DNA tests. Among the dead are a 12-year-old girl and her mother," the RMA head said.

Russian strike on the Epicenter in Kharkiv: the number of victims has risen to 16