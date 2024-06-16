Enemy artillery shells water area of Ochakivska community in Mykolaiv region, no casualties

In Mykolaiv region, the enemy fired three times at the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties. This is reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to district military administrations, on June 15, at 11:28, 12:15, and 17:39, the occupiers fired artillery at the waters of the Ochakiv community in Mykolaiv region.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

