Embezzlement of UAH 5 million for the purchase of PCR tests for Ukrzaliznytsia: 7 people will be tried

Seven defendants will stand trial for attempting to embezzle almost UAH 5 million of Ukrzaliznytsia's funds during the purchase of PCR tests. The indictment against them has been sent to court. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO press service.

On May 1, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor sent to court an indictment against 4 former officials of one of the branches of Ukrzaliznytsia and 3 representatives of a commercial entity accused of attempted embezzlement of almost UAH 5 million during the purchase of PCR tests - the SAPO said in a statement.

In 2020, officials of Ukrzaliznytsia reportedly developed a scheme to misappropriate funds during the procurement of COVID-19 PCR testing services. According to the investigation, they artificially inflated the expected purchase price of one unit by more than UAH 400 compared to the market price and ensured the victory in the procurement procedure for the business entity previously selected by the accomplices.

In total, the accomplices planned to seize almost UAH 5 million, but due to the failure to pass the internal approval procedure, the agreement was not concluded.

The SAPO reported that two other suspects in the case are hiding from the investigation, and a special pre-trial investigation was conducted in their regard. Another suspect was extradited from Slovakia.

Classification of the persons' actions: Part 3 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.