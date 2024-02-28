Embezzlement of more than UAH 11 million by UZ: ex-head of Ukrzaliznytsia Kravtsov is served with a notice of suspicion

The former head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Yevhen Kravtsov, was served with a notice of suspicion in the case of embezzlement of UAH 11.4 million of Ukrzaliznytsia funds. UNN journalist learned this from his own sources.

Details

On February 27, the SAPO reported that it had served suspicion notices to 9 members of an organized groupwho were caught embezzling UAH 11.4 million of Ukrzaliznytsia funds.

Today, UNN's sources clarified that it is the former head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Yevhen Kravtsov, in particular.

Addendum

It is noted that in 2018, the head of the group, an entrepreneur, decided to establish control over the cash flows of Ukrzaliznytsia. To do this, he turned to old acquaintances among government officials and, with their assistance, managed to get members of the group appointed to senior positions at UZ.

In 2018-2021, Ukrzaliznytsia officials, following instructions from the group leader, ensured that a company controlled by him won a tender for the purchase of pneumatic tools.

The products were delivered to UZ branches at an inflated price, and the overpayment amounted to UAH 11.4 million.