Electronic queue works in all shopping centers in Test mode - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine, together with the command of the ground forces and QLogic, has launched an electronic queue service for the shopping center. It is already working in all shopping centers of Ukraine in a test mode. This is reported by the Ministry of defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense, together with the Army Command and QLogic, has launched an online appointment service for shopping centers and joint ventures to update data. The electronic recording queue is already working in all shopping centers and joint ventures in the country in a test mode - the message says.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko, the ministry saw a request from citizens to create an electronic queue service.

We already have experience in creating it, so we quickly deployed this service for shopping centers and joint ventures. from now on, you don't need to wait in line to fulfill your legal duty, just sign up online and come to a certain time - said Chernogorenko.

recall

On May 18, The Ministry of defense of Ukraine launched the mobile application "reserve+" for those liable for military service, conscripts and reservists.