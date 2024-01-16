Electricity shortage is possible in Ukraine, TPP in Donetsk region comes under enemy fire - power engineers

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 53158 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107253 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136049 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134873 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174723 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171054 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280419 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178146 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167140 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148802 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102465 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102185 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104169 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 69419 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 41915 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 53139 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280417 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248407 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233563 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258935 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 30735 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136047 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105749 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105760 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121926 views
Actual
Electricity shortage is possible in Ukraine, TPP in Donetsk region comes under enemy fire - power engineers

Electricity shortage is possible in Ukraine, TPP in Donetsk region comes under enemy fire - power engineers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30024 views

Despite the high consumption of electricity in Ukraine, its production is currently sufficient, and there are plans to import electricity. However, there may be a shortage of electricity

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is currently at a high level. No deficit has been recorded so far, but a 1% deficit is expected throughout the day. The enemy shelled a thermal power plant in Donetsk region. UNN reports with reference to the message of NPC Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy.

Generation and consumption

"There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. The generation produced in Ukraine is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. Commercial electricity imports are also planned for the current day," the Ministry of Energy said.

According to Ukrenergo, the dispatch center warns of the possibility of a 1% deficit in the power system during the day. The reason for this is an increase in consumption due to the forecasted cold snap and a decrease in electricity production by solar power plants due to cloudy weather.

According to the ministry, 2 units of TPPs were taken out of service for emergency repairs, while 3 units of generating equipment were put back into operation after short-term repairs. "Due to technical reasons, equipment caught fire at one of the frontline thermal power plants, there were no casualties, the plant is operating normally," the Energy Ministry said.

"Hydropower generation resources are actively used to cover the increased consumption. That is why the Ministry of Energy once again emphasizes the need for economical consumption of electricity during peak consumption hours (from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00)," the ministry emphasized.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 3458 MWh, while no exports are expected, the Energy Ministry said. 

Electricity is imported from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova, Ukrenergo added.

Consequences of shelling and blackouts

"A thermal power plant in Donetsk region came under enemy fire. There were no casualties, the equipment is being inspected," the Energy Ministry said.

Also in Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Energy, 35 settlements remain without electricity due to the bad weather - 30 settlements in Kirovohrad and 5 in Mykolaiv regions. 

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 380 settlements remain without electricity, Ukrenergo reports.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.62 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Accidents

Five people are reported to have died due to improper use of gas in the home. 

"Three people died in Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region, and two in Mykolaiv due to incidents related to the misuse of gas in the home," the statement said.

An elderly woman was injured in a gas-air explosion in a private house in Ternopil region. Gas supply to 56 customers in Kharkiv was cut off due to a gas leak.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising