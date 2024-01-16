Electricity shortage is possible in Ukraine, TPP in Donetsk region comes under enemy fire - power engineers

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is currently at a high level. No deficit has been recorded so far, but a 1% deficit is expected throughout the day. The enemy shelled a thermal power plant in Donetsk region. UNN reports with reference to the message of NPC Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy.

Generation and consumption

"There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. The generation produced in Ukraine is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. Commercial electricity imports are also planned for the current day," the Ministry of Energy said.

According to Ukrenergo, the dispatch center warns of the possibility of a 1% deficit in the power system during the day. The reason for this is an increase in consumption due to the forecasted cold snap and a decrease in electricity production by solar power plants due to cloudy weather.

According to the ministry, 2 units of TPPs were taken out of service for emergency repairs, while 3 units of generating equipment were put back into operation after short-term repairs. "Due to technical reasons, equipment caught fire at one of the frontline thermal power plants, there were no casualties, the plant is operating normally," the Energy Ministry said.

"Hydropower generation resources are actively used to cover the increased consumption. That is why the Ministry of Energy once again emphasizes the need for economical consumption of electricity during peak consumption hours (from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00)," the ministry emphasized.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 3458 MWh, while no exports are expected, the Energy Ministry said.

Electricity is imported from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova, Ukrenergo added.

Consequences of shelling and blackouts

"A thermal power plant in Donetsk region came under enemy fire. There were no casualties, the equipment is being inspected," the Energy Ministry said.

Also in Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Energy, 35 settlements remain without electricity due to the bad weather - 30 settlements in Kirovohrad and 5 in Mykolaiv regions.

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 380 settlements remain without electricity, Ukrenergo reports.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.62 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Accidents

Five people are reported to have died due to improper use of gas in the home.

"Three people died in Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region, and two in Mykolaiv due to incidents related to the misuse of gas in the home," the statement said.

An elderly woman was injured in a gas-air explosion in a private house in Ternopil region. Gas supply to 56 customers in Kharkiv was cut off due to a gas leak.