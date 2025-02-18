Electricity consumption is growing due to frost, there are no schedules for households yet - Ukrenergo

The level of electricity consumption continues to grow, no blackout schedules for the population are currently forecasted, but the need for economical consumption remains, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Electricity consumption is showing an upward trend. The reason is the persistence of frosty weather throughout Ukraine," the company said.

It is stated that today, February 18, as of 6:00 a.m., the consumption level was 3% higher than the previous day. On February 17, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous working day.

As indicated, emergency repair and restoration works at power facilities are ongoing.

From 16:00 to 19:00, power curtailment measures for industrial consumers will be forced to be applied to balance the power system. Restrictions for household consumers are not currently expected - Ukrenergo said.

They also urged to consume electricity sparingly. "Do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 16:00 to 19:00," the company said.

As noted, the situation in the power system may change.

