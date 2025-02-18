ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Electricity consumption is growing due to frost, there are no schedules for households yet - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption is growing due to frost, there are no schedules for households yet - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27733 views

Due to the frosty weather, electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 3% compared to the previous day. Restrictions are being introduced for industrial consumers from 16:00 to 19:00, while households will not be affected.

The level of electricity consumption continues to grow, no blackout schedules for the population are currently forecasted, but the need for economical consumption remains, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Electricity consumption is showing an upward trend. The reason is the persistence of frosty weather throughout Ukraine," the company said.

It is stated that today, February 18, as of 6:00 a.m., the consumption level was 3% higher than the previous day. On February 17, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous working day.

As indicated, emergency repair and restoration works at power facilities are ongoing.

From 16:00 to 19:00, power curtailment measures for industrial consumers will be forced to be applied to balance the power system. Restrictions for household consumers are not currently expected

- Ukrenergo said.

They also urged to consume electricity sparingly. "Do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 16:00 to 19:00," the company said.

As noted, the situation in the power system may change.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising