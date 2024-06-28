Electricity consumption is expected to increase due to the heat - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Electricity consumption is expected to be higher than the previous day due to the heat, and blackout schedules will be in effect throughout the day, Ukrenergo reports.
Due to the heat, the level of electricity consumption is expected to be higher than yesterday, with schedules in effect throughout the day, according to Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
Today, June 28, oblenergo applies planned schedules of restrictions throughout the day.
According to the forecast, due to the heat, consumption this afternoon and evening is expected to be 2.5% higher than at the same time on June 27. Please use electricity sparingly during the periods when the lights return on schedule. Do not turn on powerful electrical appliances at the same time," Ukrenergo said.
Import is planned during the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Moldova.
It is indicated that 459 settlements remain without power supply in the morning.
Ukraine received emergency electricity aid from the EU, there are power outages due to shelling and bad weather, and blackouts are scheduled throughout the day6/28/24, 10:38 AM • 36681 view