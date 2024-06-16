Eight Israeli soldiers killed in explosion in Gaza

Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Gaza. This was reported by CNN, UNN.

Details

According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), eight Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Gaza on Saturday.

The Israeli Defense Forces said the incident is still under investigation, but preliminary findings indicate that an armored vehicle carrying soldiers in a convoy exploded at about 5:15 a.m. local time during an operation against "terrorist infrastructure" in the northwestern part of Tal Al-Sultan.

According to the information we have at the moment, one of the engineering vehicles in the convoy was involved in an explosion, which was probably caused by explosive devices planted in the area or by anti-tank missile fire - IDF spokesman Daniel Hagar.

