In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

eHousing: 7,600 apartments and 6 private houses purchased under the preferential mortgage program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103487 views

Last week, 193 Ukrainians received housing loans under the e-House program, including 104 military and security personnel, 13 teachers, 17 doctors and 3 scientists who received loans at 3%, and 50 homeless Ukrainians, 4 IDPs and 2 veterans who received loans at 7%.

eHousing: 7,600 apartments and 6 private houses purchased under the preferential mortgage program

According to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, last week 193 Ukrainians received housing loans under the eOselya preferential mortgage program. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry, since the start of the government program, the total amount of mortgage loans has already reached UAH 11.6 billion.

In particular, last week we received loans:

🔘 under 3% - 104 military and security personnel, 13 teachers, 17  doctors and 3 scientists;

🔘 at 7% - 50 Ukrainians without their own housing, 4 IDPs and 2 veterans.

The agency reminded that you can get a loan under the eHouse program at 7 banks: Oschadbank, Privatbank, Ukrgasbank, Globus Bank, Sky Bank, Ukreximbank and Sense Bank.

The program is being implemented by the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and Ukrfinzhytlo.

Recall

Last week UNN wrote with reference to the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine that more than 800 Ukrainian families had purchased new homes to replace those lost due to Russian aggression using housing certificates. It was also noted that the total amount of used certificates at the end of February amounted to UAH 1.8 billion. In total, as of February 22, 3,368 housing certificates worth UAH 6 billion were issued.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

