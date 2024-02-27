eHousing: 7,600 apartments and 6 private houses purchased under the preferential mortgage program

According to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, last week 193 Ukrainians received housing loans under the eOselya preferential mortgage program. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry, since the start of the government program, the total amount of mortgage loans has already reached UAH 11.6 billion.

In particular, last week we received loans:

🔘 under 3% - 104 military and security personnel, 13 teachers, 17 doctors and 3 scientists;

🔘 at 7% - 50 Ukrainians without their own housing, 4 IDPs and 2 veterans.

The agency reminded that you can get a loan under the eHouse program at 7 banks: Oschadbank, Privatbank, Ukrgasbank, Globus Bank, Sky Bank, Ukreximbank and Sense Bank.

The program is being implemented by the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and Ukrfinzhytlo.

Recall

Last week UNN wrote with reference to the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine that more than 800 Ukrainian families had purchased new homes to replace those lost due to Russian aggression using housing certificates. It was also noted that the total amount of used certificates at the end of February amounted to UAH 1.8 billion. In total, as of February 22, 3,368 housing certificates worth UAH 6 billion were issued.