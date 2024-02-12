First private house purchased under the eOselya program

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 55422 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115186 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120708 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162903 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164356 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265935 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176521 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166768 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148573 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236413 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 78300 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 56112 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 91822 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 52514 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 32803 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265935 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236413 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221900 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247359 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233644 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115186 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98204 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100211 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116769 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117453 views
First private house purchased under the eOselya program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25968 views

Thanks to the eHouse program, a couple from Kyiv was able to buy a private house in Uzhhorod. The family moved to Zakarpattia because of the full-scale invasion of Russia

Thanks to the eHouse program, a couple from Kyiv was able to buy a private house in Uzhhorod. This is stated in the Telegram channel of the application "Diia", writes UNN.

Details

The first private house was purchased under the eOselya program. A couple from Kyiv became the happy owners of the new home. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the couple evacuated to Zakarpattia due to the threat of occupation. Two years later, the couple purchased a private house of 82.8 square meters in Uzhhorod with Diia

- the post says.

It is noted that you can apply for a favorable mortgage from the state in a few clicks in Diia - without paperwork and trips to the bank.

Recall

On January 30, the government program eOselya allowed people to buy private houses and townhouses.

The maximum area is 62.5 square meters per person, plus 21 square meters for each additional family member. Homes must be less than 10 years old in large cities or less than 3 years old in other settlements to qualify for the program.

Ukrainians took out preferential mortgage loans worth UAH 8.8 billion under the affordable housing program eOselya

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

