First private house purchased under the eOselya program

Thanks to the eHouse program, a couple from Kyiv was able to buy a private house in Uzhhorod. This is stated in the Telegram channel of the application "Diia", writes UNN.

Details

The first private house was purchased under the eOselya program. A couple from Kyiv became the happy owners of the new home. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the couple evacuated to Zakarpattia due to the threat of occupation. Two years later, the couple purchased a private house of 82.8 square meters in Uzhhorod with Diia - the post says.

It is noted that you can apply for a favorable mortgage from the state in a few clicks in Diia - without paperwork and trips to the bank.

Recall

On January 30, the government program eOselya allowed people to buy private houses and townhouses.

The maximum area is 62.5 square meters per person, plus 21 square meters for each additional family member. Homes must be less than 10 years old in large cities or less than 3 years old in other settlements to qualify for the program.

Ukrainians took out preferential mortgage loans worth UAH 8.8 billion under the affordable housing program eOselya