Educational documents in Diia: beta testing has started in the app

Electronic documents on education will soon be available in the Diia mobile application. This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN writes.

Details

The beta testing of educational documents has now started in Diia . The Ministry of Digital Transformation calls on everyone to join in to evaluate the new features. During the beta testing, we need to evaluate:

Whether all educational documents are displayed

Whether the data has been pulled up correctly

Is there enough information to validate the document

Were there any difficulties at any stage

Was everything clear

Ukrainians can register for beta testing by following the link. To do this, you need to have a verified tax number.

Be the first to use the new service. Join the beta testing if you are a citizen of Ukraine, are at least 14 years old and have an identification code. You can upload documents ranging from a certificate of general secondary education to a PhD degree - said Mykhailo Fedorov, head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Recall

The government passed a resolution that allows the Diia app to become an open source application so that developers from around the world can study its code and suggest improvements.