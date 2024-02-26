Educational documents in Diia: beta testing has started in the app

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31457 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 116761 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 73636 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 282515 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239177 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193078 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231994 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251775 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157788 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372200 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 90300 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 113208 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79720 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72635 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49940 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 50331 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 116761 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 282515 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 215558 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239177 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21220 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29232 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29074 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72929 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 80014 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Educational documents in Diia: beta testing has started in the app

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30013 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced that educational documents will soon be available in the Diia mobile app and has started beta testing the new feature.

Educational documents in Diia: beta testing has started in the app

Electronic documents on education will soon be available in the Diia mobile application. This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN writes.

Details

The beta testing of educational documents has now started in Diia . The Ministry of Digital Transformation calls on everyone to join in to evaluate the new features. During the beta testing, we need to evaluate:

  • Whether all educational documents are displayed
  • Whether the data has been pulled up correctly
  • Is there enough information to validate the document
  • Were there any difficulties at any stage
  • Was everything clear

Ukrainians can register for beta testing by following the link. To do this, you need to have a verified tax number.   

Be the first to use the new service. Join the beta testing if you are a citizen of Ukraine, are at least 14 years old and have an identification code. You can upload documents ranging from a certificate of general secondary education to a PhD degree

- said Mykhailo Fedorov, head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. 

Recall

The government passed a resolution that allows the Diia app to become an open source application so that developers from around the world can study its code and suggest improvements.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

