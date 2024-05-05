Ecumenical Patriarch calls on Ukraine and Russia to exchange prisoners in "all for all" format

In his Easter address, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew called on Russia to exchange prisoners with Ukraine on the principle of "all for all". This is reported by UNN with reference to the Patriarch's service at St. George's Cathedral in Fener.

Details

He emphasized the importance of achieving peace in Ukraine and the Middle East "on the basis of a just settlement and solidarity.

We support the initiative of "Our Way Out" (Russian movement to find Russian army soldiers - ed.) to exchange military personnel between Russia and Ukraine on the occasion of the great Easter holiday. This would be a very concrete manifestation of the power of the Resurrection of the Lord - reads the statement of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Addendum

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia in the "all-for-all" format can only take place through a peace summit, which he hopes to hold earlier, before the war ends.

Recall

In his Easter message, the Pope also called on Russia and Ukraine to exchange prisoners under the "all for all" formula.