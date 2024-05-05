ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ecumenical Patriarch calls on Ukraine and Russia to exchange prisoners in "all for all" format

Ecumenical Patriarch calls on Ukraine and Russia to exchange prisoners in "all for all" format

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50387 views

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew called on Russia to exchange prisoners with Ukraine on the principle of "all for all" during his Easter address, supporting the "Our Way Out" initiative for a large-scale exchange of prisoners between the two countries.

In his Easter address, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew called on Russia to exchange prisoners with Ukraine on the principle of "all for all". This is reported by UNN with reference to the Patriarch's service at St. George's Cathedral in Fener.

Details

He emphasized the importance of achieving peace in Ukraine and the Middle East "on the basis of a just settlement and solidarity.

We support the initiative of "Our Way Out" (Russian movement to find Russian army soldiers - ed.) to exchange military personnel between Russia and Ukraine on the occasion of the great Easter holiday. This would be a very concrete manifestation of the power of the Resurrection of the Lord

- reads the statement of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Addendum

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia in the "all-for-all" format can only take place through a peace summit, which he hopes to hold earlier, before the war ends.

Recall

In his Easter message, the Pope also called on Russia and Ukraine to exchange prisoners under the "all for all" formula.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising