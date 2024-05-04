Easter weather: mostly warm, with possible frosts in the east

On Sunday, May 5, it will be sunny and dry in most regions of Ukraine. However, in the northern part, in Transcarpathia and the Carpathians, there may be light short-term rain and thunderstorms in some places during the day. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

It is reported that the wind is expected to be northeast with a shift to southwest, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature at night is 3-8°C (in the eastern, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions 1-6°C, with frosts of 0-3°C on the soil surface); during the day 17-22°C, in the western regions up to 25°C.

In Kyiv, on May 5, there will be no precipitation at night, and light rain in some places during the day. The wind will be northeast with a shift to southwest, 5-10 m/s. The temperature at night will be 6-8°, during the day about 20°.

According to the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, on May 5, the highest daytime temperature in Kyiv was 30.2° in 2018, and the lowest nighttime temperature was -0.7° in 1908.

On Monday, May 6, in Ukraine, except for the southern part, there will be light short-term rains in some places, thunderstorms in some places, and hail in some areas.

Southwest wind with a shift to northwest, 7-12 m/s, gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places during the day. The temperature at night will be 10-15°, in the south and east of the country - 6-11°; during the day - 20-25°.

In Kyiv on Monday, light, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in some places. Southwest wind with a shift to northwest, 7-12 m/s. The temperature at night will be 12-14°, during the day 22-24°.

