Earned 100 thousand hryvnias per “client”: SBI eliminates scheme to avoid mobilization in Rivne region

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 34777 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 92350 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 62442 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 35341 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 53561 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178962 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188127 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178025 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205255 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194002 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145164 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144820 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149281 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140505 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157179 views
Earned 100 thousand hryvnias per “client”: SBI eliminates scheme to avoid mobilization in Rivne region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25093 views

A starosta and a law enforcement officer organized a scheme to evade mobilization for money. They opened fictitious criminal cases against persons liable for military service, taking about 100 thousand UAH for the “service”.

Law enforcement officers exposed the starosta of one of the districts of the Radyvyliv City Council in Rivne region and a local law enforcement officer who organized money-making on tax evaders. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found out that starosta , in accordance with his authority, issued summonses to summon men to the military commissariat. When issuing the summonses, he hinted that he could help with military service evasion.

The scheme was that a law enforcement officer he knew artificially opened criminal proceedings against a person liable for military service, under which he could be sentenced to a suspended sentence of 1-2 years. The “clients” avoided mobilization for the duration of the investigation and for the duration of their sentence.

The starosta and the law enforcement officer were served a notice of suspicion of obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by prior conspiracy, obtaining an illegal benefit by prior conspiracy, combined with extortion (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 and Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years

- the SBI said. 

Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 1 million were imposed on both offenders. UAH 200 thousand for the law enforcement officer and UAH 900 thousand for the starosta. 

SBI opens over 400 criminal proceedings against TCC officials22.08.24, 14:35 • 24846 views

AddendumAddendum

Law enforcement officials say that the “service” of the detainees cost an average of 100 thousand UAH, but if the person liable for military service was already wanted under the materials of the TCC, the amount increased by almost 10%.nThe scheme was in effect from March to May 2024, when a law enforcement officer was detained red-handed. He has now been dismissed from the service.

SBI officers uncovered 5 transactions that the suspects managed to conduct. The investigation is ongoing, the full range of persons involved and all facts of illegal activity are being established.

Recall

An employee of the Odesa Recruitment Center will be tried for interfering with the Oberig database. He falsified the data of 138 conscripts, earning about a million dollars.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising