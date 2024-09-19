ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
E-cigarette liquid under the guise of household chemicals: Polish citizen tried to import undeclared goods to Ukraine

E-cigarette liquid under the guise of household chemicals: Polish citizen tried to import undeclared goods to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15282 views

An attempt to smuggle 17,700 cans of e-cigarette liquid under the guise of household chemicals was detected on the border with Poland. The value of the contraband is estimated at UAH 3.5 million.

A Polish citizen tried to import into Ukraine e-liquid worth UAH 3.5 million under the guise of household chemicals. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

It is noted that on the night of September 18-19, a Mercedes Benz Sprinter driven by a Polish citizen arrived at the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint from the neighboring state.

When filling out the declaration, the driver indicated that he was transporting household chemicals with a total weight of 42 kg. However, during the inspection of the cargo compartment of the minibus, undeclared goods were found: 17 thousand 700 cans of liquid for filling electronic cigarettes with nicotine content, 10 and 30 ml. The estimated value of the found goods is UAH 3.5 million

- the State Customs Service said in a statement.

Ukrainian customs officers drew up a report of administrative offense for failure to declare goods subject to statutory prohibitions and/or restrictions on importation into the customs territory of Ukraine.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise , toldthat due to the growing popularity of e-cigarettes, the institution's specialists have been conducting more frequent studies of tobacco products for electric heating and e-cigarette liquids. 

“Since the beginning of the year, we have been systematically assigned to examine classic tobacco products, electrically heated tobacco products, so-called HTPs, and e-cigarette liquids. The recent increase in popularity and associated risks of e-cigarettes has been even greater than that of conventional cigarettes. In almost every assigned examination, experts are provided with up to 150-200 objects, i.e. samples of the relevant products, each of which must be properly examined,” Ruvin said.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society Crimes and emergencies
State Fiscal Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland

