During the week, farmers submitted 1,416 applications for state support

During the first week, 1,416 agricultural producers applied for funds provided in the state budget for state support of agricultural producers by allocating budget funds per unit of cultivated land in the State Agrarian Register. UNN writes about this with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

The total amount of the applications is more than UAH 923.6 million.

In particular, 1,237 agricultural producers applied from the areas of possible hostilities. These are farmers from Dnipropetrovska, Donetska, Mykolaivska, Khersonska, Kharkivska, Zaporizka, Chernihivska and Sumska oblasts.

From the territories of active hostilities and active combat operations where state electronic information resources are available, 179 applications were received from farmers in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

No applications were received from farmers in Luhansk Oblast.

Since September 10, 2024, the State Agrarian Register has been accepting applications for state support for agricultural producers. Funds can be received by farmers located in the territories of possible hostilities or territories of active hostilities, and active hostilities where state electronic information resources are operating.

