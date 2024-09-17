ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
During the week, farmers submitted 1,416 applications for state support

During the week, farmers submitted 1,416 applications for state support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26931 views

During the first week of the application period, 1,416 agricultural producers applied for state support worth over UAH 923.6 million. Most of the applications came from the areas of possible military operations and active hostilities.

During the first week, 1,416 agricultural producers applied for funds provided in the state budget for state support of agricultural producers by allocating budget funds per unit of cultivated land in the State Agrarian Register. UNN writes about this with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Details

The total amount of the applications is more than UAH 923.6 million.

In particular, 1,237 agricultural producers applied from the areas of possible hostilities. These are farmers from Dnipropetrovska, Donetska, Mykolaivska, Khersonska, Kharkivska, Zaporizka, Chernihivska and Sumska oblasts.

From the territories of active hostilities and active combat operations where state electronic information resources are available, 179 applications were received from farmers in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

No applications were received from farmers in Luhansk Oblast.

Recall

Since September 10, 2024, the State Agrarian Register has been accepting applications for state support for agricultural producers. Funds can be received by farmers located in the territories of possible hostilities or territories of active hostilities, and active hostilities where state electronic information resources are operating.

The state compensates farmers for demining costs: UAH 3 billion is allocated in the budget13.09.24, 14:33 • 22345 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyAgronomy news

