The state compensates farmers for demining costs: UAH 3 billion is allocated in the budget

UAH 3 billion has been allocated from the state budget to compensate farmers for humanitarian demining. More than 200,000 hectares of fertile land have been cleared since the beginning of the year. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on Friday, UNN reports.

We are now paying special attention to the demining of agricultural land. Our farmers working in the de-occupied territories are fully compensated for the costs of humanitarian demining. The state budget provides UAH 3 billion for this program - Shmygal said

According to him, since the beginning of the year, more than 200,000 hectares of fertile land have been cleared of mines and handed over to farmers.

Top 3 demining regions since the beginning of the year: Kherson, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.

Recall

There are 53 certified humanitarian demining operators in Ukraine, as well as units of the SES, National Police, National Guard, State Special Transport Service, and State Border Guard Service.