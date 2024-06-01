During the day in the Donetsk region, russians killed two people and wounded eight more

On May 31, russians killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region, and another 8 people in the region were injured during the day. This was announced by the chairman of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

He also said that as of June 1, Praskoveyevka, Maksimilianovka and Elizavetovka were shelled in the Maryinsky community of the Pokrovsky district. In the Kurakhovskaya community, 2 houses in Ilinka were destroyed; Ostrovskoye, Stepanovka and the private sector of Kurakhovo were under fire. In Mirnograd, 5 people were injured, 12 high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged.

In Drobyshevo, Limansky community, 2 people were killed and 3 injured; 3 houses were destroyed, 9 residential buildings, 2 administrative buildings and a shop were damaged. 3 houses were damaged in the Markovo Konstantinovskaya community.

In the Chasovoyarsk community of the Bakhmut District, 4 private houses, a high-rise building and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. 1 House was damaged in Seversk, another 1 — in Serebryanka.

In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk Region 13 times. 450 people, including 66 children, were evacuated from the front line he added.

