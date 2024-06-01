During the day in the Donetsk region, russians killed two people and wounded eight more

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 65062 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138241 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143375 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236849 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171117 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163321 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147687 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218630 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112926 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205260 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

During the day in the Donetsk region, russians killed two people and wounded eight more

During the day in the Donetsk region, russians killed two people and wounded eight more

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23626 views

russians killed 2 local residents and wounded 8 others in the Donetsk region, shelling several settlements and damaging residential and administrative buildings.

On May 31, russians killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region, and another 8 people in the region were injured during the day. This was announced by the chairman of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

He also said that as of June 1, Praskoveyevka, Maksimilianovka and Elizavetovka were shelled in the Maryinsky community of the Pokrovsky district. In the Kurakhovskaya community, 2 houses in Ilinka were destroyed; Ostrovskoye, Stepanovka and the private sector of Kurakhovo were under fire. In Mirnograd, 5 people were injured, 12 high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged.

In Drobyshevo, Limansky community, 2 people were killed and 3 injured; 3 houses were destroyed, 9 residential buildings, 2 administrative buildings and a shop were damaged. 3 houses were damaged in the Markovo Konstantinovskaya community.

In the Chasovoyarsk community of the Bakhmut District, 4 private houses, a high-rise building and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. 1 House was damaged in Seversk, another 1 — in Serebryanka.

In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk Region 13 times. 450 people, including 66 children, were evacuated from the front line

he added.

Recall

The number of victims increased as a result of russia's strike on a residential building in the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv - 7 people were killed there .Search operations continue, and there may be two more people under the rubble.

Blow to Kharkiv region: 12 people were injured, eight of them were children01.06.24, 08:55 • 37480 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

