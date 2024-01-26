ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

During his visit to Ukraine, Danish Foreign Minister went to a shelter in the middle of the night because of an air raid alert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25661 views

During his visit to Ukraine, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen was forced to take refuge in a bomb shelter because of an air raid.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen is on a visit to Ukraine. In the middle of the night, the Danish Foreign Minister had to go down to the shelter because of an air raid alert. The minister announced this on his Instagram page, UNN reports.

Details

"Today is the fourth time I've been the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Ukraine. However, we did not have a good rest, as last night an air raid siren sounded and we had to go to the shelter of the hotel," the minister wrote on Instagram, adding a video.

He emphasized that the hotel had a comfortable shelter, but "many Ukrainians who constantly live amid air raids do not have such conditions.

The city of the minister's residence is not specified.

Recall

Yesterday, January 25, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis arrived in Kyiv on an official visit .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising