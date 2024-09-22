Due to intensified shelling: almost a third of the population, including 70% of children, evacuated in Hlukhiv

Almost a third of the population, including almost 70% of children, were evacuated in the city of Hlukhiv in Sumy region . This was reported during a briefing by the head of the Hlukhiv community, Nadiya Vailo, UNN reports.

Details

She reminded that according to the RMA order, a mandatory evacuation was declared in Hlukhiv. The head of the community said that as of today, 10 thousand people, or almost a third of the city's residents, have left Hlukhiv.

We pay special attention to the evacuation of children. And since the evacuation was announced, almost 70% of children have already been evacuated - Vailo summarized .

She noted that today the evacuation is really necessary, because the city is located in the border area, which has significantly increased the number of attacks

We don't know how the situation will develop in the future, so evacuation measures are being taken today to protect people, especially children - summarized the head of the Hlukhiv community

Recall

In early September, the Defense Council decided to evacuate 5 settlements in Sumy region due to the intensification of shelling. The evacuation will be carried out in stages from Hlukhiv, Esman, Svesa, Manukhivka and Ivanivka.