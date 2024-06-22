Due to bad weather in the Rivne region, more than 70 settlements are de-energized

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89424 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99887 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117716 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188188 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232648 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142851 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368797 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181691 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149594 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197887 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89424 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84136 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99887 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98205 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117716 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 184 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3698 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11397 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13055 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17107 views
Due to bad weather in the Rivne region, more than 70 settlements are de-energized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21197 views

72 settlements of the Rivne region are completely de-energized and 7 partially due to today's bad weather as of 18:00. Dubensky, Rovno and Varashsky districts were affected.

Due to bad weather in the Rivne region, more than 70 settlements are de-energized

In the Rivne region, more than 70 settlements were de-energized due to bad weather. This was announced by the chairman of the Rivne RMA Alexander Koval, reports UNN.

"72 settlements of the Rivne region are completely de-energized and 7 partially due to today's bad weather as of 18:00. Dubensky, Rovno and Varashsky districts were affected," Koval said.

According to him, most of the power outages - 39 in the former Mlinovsky district.

"At this moment, Power engineers are working to restore light. I am in constant contact with them. I urge you not to neglect the safety rules, not to approach power lines and not to try to restore power supply yourself," the chairman of the RMA summed up.

About 100 trees were felled, up to 10 roofs were damaged: Sadovy on the consequences of a powerful thunderstorm in Lviv22.06.24, 18:35 • 19920 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
