Due to bad weather in the Rivne region, more than 70 settlements are de-energized

In the Rivne region, more than 70 settlements were de-energized due to bad weather. This was announced by the chairman of the Rivne RMA Alexander Koval, reports UNN.

"72 settlements of the Rivne region are completely de-energized and 7 partially due to today's bad weather as of 18:00. Dubensky, Rovno and Varashsky districts were affected," Koval said.

According to him, most of the power outages - 39 in the former Mlinovsky district.

"At this moment, Power engineers are working to restore light. I am in constant contact with them. I urge you not to neglect the safety rules, not to approach power lines and not to try to restore power supply yourself," the chairman of the RMA summed up.

