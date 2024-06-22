About 100 trees were felled, up to 10 roofs were damaged: Sadovy on the consequences of a powerful thunderstorm in Lviv

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 87661 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 97240 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115714 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187131 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231759 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142381 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368463 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181638 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149571 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197863 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 62420 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 70498 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95559 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 81437 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 28377 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 87625 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 82086 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 97201 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 96172 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 115677 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2890 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11016 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12701 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16800 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37815 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

About 100 trees were felled, up to 10 roofs were damaged: Sadovy on the consequences of a powerful thunderstorm in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19920 views

The elimination of the consequences of bad weather, which took place today in Lviv, continues. We held a commission on emergency situations. The main thing is that not a single person was injured.

About 100 trees were felled, up to 10 roofs were damaged: Sadovy on the consequences of a powerful thunderstorm in Lviv

In Lviv, the consequences of bad weather are being eliminated. According to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, about 100 trees were felled, up to 10 roofs were damaged, and partial light absence is possible, Reports UNN.

The elimination of the consequences of bad weather, which took place today in Lviv, continues. We held a commission on emergency situations. The main thing is that not a single person was injured. Public transport has been fully restored. About 100 trees were felled. (The survey continues). Up to 10 roofs were damaged 

Sadovy said.

According to the mayor, the chimney of a six-storey building collapsed on Valovaya street and damaged the roof. 

"Power lines were damaged. Partial lack of light is possible. Utilities are clearing roads and rain receivers. Priority is given to the main roads that should be travel routes," Sadovyi concluded.

Lviv was hit by a powerful thunderstorm22.06.24, 15:03 • 19259 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31