About 100 trees were felled, up to 10 roofs were damaged: Sadovy on the consequences of a powerful thunderstorm in Lviv

In Lviv, the consequences of bad weather are being eliminated. According to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, about 100 trees were felled, up to 10 roofs were damaged, and partial light absence is possible, Reports UNN.

The elimination of the consequences of bad weather, which took place today in Lviv, continues. We held a commission on emergency situations. The main thing is that not a single person was injured. Public transport has been fully restored. About 100 trees were felled. (The survey continues). Up to 10 roofs were damaged Sadovy said.

According to the mayor, the chimney of a six-storey building collapsed on Valovaya street and damaged the roof.

"Power lines were damaged. Partial lack of light is possible. Utilities are clearing roads and rain receivers. Priority is given to the main roads that should be travel routes," Sadovyi concluded.

Lviv was hit by a powerful thunderstorm