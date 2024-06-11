ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Due to bad weather, about 41 thousand subscribers are de-energized in 5 regions, power outages schedules are planned from 14:00 to 19:00 - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19910 views

Due to bad weather, about 41,000 subscribers remain without power supply in 125 localities, and planned power outages are planned from 14:00 to 19:00, with a possible change in the shutdown period, according to the Ministry of energy.

Due to bad weather, about 41 thousand subscribers are de-energized in 125 localities; power supply restrictions are planned for consumers, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In advance of the current day, the application of hourly power outages schedules is planned from 14:00 to 19:00. However, it is possible that the shutdown period may be revised 

- reported in the Ministry of energy.

GENERATION, TRANSMISSION, CONSUMPTION

Last day, due to the shortage of generation, the cause of which is massive Russian attacks on energy facilities, consumer restrictions were applied. Emergency aid from Poland was also involved in a small amount.

Shutdowns today are not foreseen for critical infrastructure enterprises, as well as enterprises that import 80% of electricity for their needs in accordance with the government decree.

THE CONSEQUENCES OF SHOOTING

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy shelling, the overhead line of oblenergo was disconnected. As a result, substations and household consumers connected to them lost power.

In Donetsk region, at night, as a result of the shelling of the territory of one of the energy companies, the overhead lines of Oblenergo were disconnected. As a result, electricity production at the local wind farm decreased.

NETWORK STATUS

In the Kyiv region, due to technological reasons, the overhead line of oblenergo was disconnected. As a result, a number of substations in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, as well as household consumers connected to them, were completely cut off. All are healed.

CONSEQUENCES OF WEATHER

About 41,000 subscribers in 125 settlements in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions were cut off due to bad weather. Restoration work is ongoing.

In the Zhytomyr region, a low-pressure gas pipeline was damaged due to a falling tree during a thunderstorm, and consumers were disconnected from the gas supply.

THE SITUATION AT THE ZNPP

The water level in the cooling pond is 15.19 m. This is enough to meet the needs of the station.

IMPORT/ EXPORT

For the current day, the import of electricity is forecast to be 27,865 MWh. Export is not expected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine

