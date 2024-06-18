DTEK: The number of high-rise buildings in Kyiv where electricity was not cut off during the schedules has decreased three times

The number of high-rise buildings in the capital that are connected to critical infrastructure lines and do not shut down during the schedules has tripled. Now there are 510 such buildings, but in October 2022 there were 1497. This is reported by DTEK, UNN reports.

"The number of high-rise buildings in the capital that are connected to critical infrastructure lines and do not shut down during the schedules has decreased threefold. In October 2022, there were 1497 such buildings, or 12% of the total. Now there are only 510 or 4%," DTEK said.

DTEK noted that it is working with local authorities to ensure that the shutdowns are as fair as possible for everyone.

Recall

Tomorrow, hourly blackout schedules will be in effect all day in Ukraine.