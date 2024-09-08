Drunk Chevrolet driver collides with a minibus in Brovary

A road accident involving a drunk driver occurred in Brovary. This was reported by the Police of the Kyiv region, reports UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, on September 7, on Kyivska Street in Brovary, a 34-year-old Chevrolet driver, while intoxicated, failed to maintain a safe speed and collided with a shuttle bus.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. The driver's blood alcohol content was 3.14 ppm.

The police drew up administrative reports against the driver in accordance with Articles 124 and 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Road accident involving ex-head of Brovary DSA Maybozhenko: court orders his release from custody