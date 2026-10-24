Drone debris damaged a car in central Kyiv; one person was injured

The enemy attacked Kyiv with drones on the evening of Saturday, October 24. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, in the city center, UAV debris fell on an open parking area.

Cars were damaged, but there was no fire. ... Medics provided assistance on the spot to one person injured as a result of the debris falling in the city center - Klitschko stated.

Reminder

The enemy is systematically striking digital infrastructure; in September alone, around ten data centers were damaged in Kyiv. This was reported by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi.

Parts of Kyiv and the region switched to emergency power outages