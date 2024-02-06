Drone attack reported in Russian Belgorod region: what is known

Russia reported the alleged interception of seven drones over the Belgorod region on the night of February 6. The UAVs were damaged as a result of the crash. UNN reports this with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry and the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Details

As noted, seven UAVs attempted to attack objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that enemy air defense forces intercepted all seven drones over the Belgorod region.

However, the governor himself says that one of the UAVs fell and detonated in the town of Gubkin. There were allegedly no casualties.

Various damages were found on the territory of 4 private residential buildings: windows were smashed, roofs, facades and fences were cut.

Addendum

Russia has introduced a high alert regime in four ports in the Leningrad region due to the possibility of emergencies caused by drone attacks.