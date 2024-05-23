Driver pushed car into a ditch and fled after organizer of illegal border crossing was detained

In Zakarpattia, a resident of Lviv region organized a channel for illegal border crossing. Border guards detained him with $18,000. The driver, having learned about it, dropped off the passengers, pushed the car into a ditch and fled. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

An incident involving the organization of illegal migration across the border occurred in Zakarpattia region. A resident of Lviv region, who turned out to be well-versed in the Transcarpathian region, set up a channel for smuggling citizens across the state border.

According to the scheme, the smugglers searched for clients through social networks and mutual acquaintances, brought them to the border and accompanied them to the border crossing points. However, during one of these crossings, law enforcement agencies, including border guards and police, detained the organizer, who was carrying a substantial amount of money in the amount of $18,000 - a "thank you" from two clients waiting in line.

After the organizer's detention was announced, the driver of the car quickly dropped the passengers off in the middle of the road and pushed the car into a ditch in an attempt to avoid responsibility. He then fled the scene.

Currently, law enforcement officers are organizing search activities to detain the driver and investigative actions are underway to investigate this unexpected incident.

