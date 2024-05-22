In Transcarpathia, a man lured more than 220 thousand hryvnias from the mother and wife of a serviceman

Employees of the Khust District Police Department, in cooperation with cyber police specialists, exposed an attacker who, under the pretext of selling a car, lured more than 220 thousand hryvnias from the mother and wife of a serviceman. For the crime, he faces up to 5 years in prison. This is reported by the press service of the National Police in the Transcarpathian region, writes UNN.

Recently, residents of the Zaporozhye region contacted the police and reported that they were victims of a fraudster. The women said that they tried to buy a car for the military, paid the money, but did not receive the promise., - the message says.

Details

As part of the investigation launched, employees of the Khust district police department, together with cyber police specialists, found out that the mother and wife of the serviceman were looking for a car for the defender through friends. After some time, a 66-year-old resident of the Transcarpathian region turned to the women with an offer. He offered to bring a car from abroad for 6,000 euros.

Residents of Zaporozhye agreed to the terms of the Transcarpathian and after discussing the purchase of a vehicle, the attacker said that to purchase a car, you need to pay 90% of the prepayment, and the remaining 10 % — payment in cash after reissuing all documents.

Women transferred more than 220 thousand hryvnias to the bank card of the "seller". After that, the man assured that the car will be delivered to Ukraine within a month. However, the vehicle was never brought, and the defendant did not return the money to the victims and stopped contacting them.

Police officers identified the person involved as a 66 – year-old resident of the village of Krainikovo. Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, collected enough evidence and as a result informed him of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, that is, fraud committed under martial law, which caused significant damage to the victim. The Transcarpathian faces up to 5 years in prison for the crime.

