In Transcarpathia, a man lured more than 220 thousand hryvnias from the mother and wife of a serviceman

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73404 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105601 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148563 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152753 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249324 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173866 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165159 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148287 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225335 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44050 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38892 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32793 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57255 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51263 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249324 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225335 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211503 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237277 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224127 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 73411 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51263 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57255 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112687 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113597 views
Actual
In Transcarpathia, a man lured more than 220 thousand hryvnias from the mother and wife of a serviceman

In Transcarpathia, a man lured more than 220 thousand hryvnias from the mother and wife of a serviceman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14797 views

In Transcarpathia, a 66-year-old man lured more than 220,000 hryvnias from the mother and wife of a serviceman, he faces up to 5 years in prison for fraud committed during martial law.

Employees of the Khust District Police Department, in cooperation with cyber police specialists, exposed an attacker who, under the pretext of selling a car, lured more than 220 thousand hryvnias from the mother and wife of a serviceman. For the crime, he faces up to 5 years in prison. This is reported by the press service of the National Police in the Transcarpathian region, writes UNN.

Recently, residents of the Zaporozhye region contacted the police and reported that they were victims of a fraudster. The women said that they tried to buy a car for the military, paid the money, but did not receive the promise.,

- the message says.

Details

As part of the investigation launched, employees of the Khust district police department, together with cyber police specialists, found out that the mother and wife of the serviceman were looking for a car for the defender through friends. After some time, a 66-year-old resident of the Transcarpathian region turned to the women with an offer. He offered to bring a car from abroad for 6,000 euros.

Residents of Zaporozhye agreed to the terms of the Transcarpathian and after discussing the purchase of a vehicle, the attacker said that to purchase a car, you need to pay 90% of the prepayment, and the remaining 10 % — payment in cash after reissuing all documents.

17.10.23, 10:41 • 273523 views

Women transferred more than 220 thousand hryvnias to the bank card of the "seller". After that, the man assured that the car will be delivered to Ukraine within a month. However, the vehicle was never brought, and the defendant did not return the money to the victims and stopped contacting them. 

Police officers identified the person involved as a 66 – year-old resident of the village of Krainikovo. Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, collected enough evidence and as a result informed him of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, that is, fraud committed under martial law, which caused significant damage to the victim. The Transcarpathian faces up to 5 years in prison for the crime.

Dozens of people deceived by fake fundraising for cars for the Armed Forces: a group of prisoners will be tried in Sumy region4/11/24, 1:27 PM • 25700 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising