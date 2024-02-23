$41.340.03
Draft law on the demobilization of conscripts: the Ministry of Defense provided details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20758 views

The draft law stipulates that conscripts whose service ended during martial law will be dismissed if they do not want to continue their service under a contract. Those dismissed to the reserve will receive a one-year deferral from mobilization.

Draft law on the demobilization of conscripts: the Ministry of Defense provided details

The draft law on the demobilization of conscripts adopted by the Verkhovna Rada provides for their discharge to the reserve after the end of their military service unless  they express a desire to continue their service under a contract. The discharged soldiers will have a one-year deferral from mobilization, UNN reports, citing the Defense Ministry. 

Details 

Reportedly, from  the day the draft law comes into effect, conscripts whose final term of service fell during the period of martial law should be discharged unless they express a desire to continue their service under a contract. 

Those servicemen who will be discharged into the reserve will have a deferral from mobilization for 12 months from the date of discharge.

I thank the President for his initiative and the MPs for supporting this draft law. This issue needed to be addressed a long time ago. I am also grateful to all conscripts for continuing to perform their tasks all this time, despite the fact that they had to serve much longer. I am grateful to the families of conscripts who have supported their loved ones throughout this time

 - said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova. 

Earlier, UNN reported that the Verkhovna Rada had adopted the draft law on the demobilization of conscripts as a basis and as a whole. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

