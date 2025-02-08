DPRK declares that its nuclear weapons are not subject to trade

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 50689 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100013 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103584 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119738 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101189 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126941 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103059 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113252 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116870 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160461 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 104533 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104533 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 100603 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100603 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 75527 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 75527 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 108680 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108680 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 102991 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102991 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119738 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119738 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126941 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160461 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 150701 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150701 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182865 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 102991 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102991 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 108680 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108680 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137450 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 139235 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139235 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 167108 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167108 views
DPRK declares that its nuclear weapons are not subject to trade

DPRK declares that its nuclear weapons are not subject to trade

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30547 views

North Korea has emphasized that its nuclear arsenal is intended solely to protect sovereignty and deter aggression. The DPRK rejected the possibility of giving up nuclear weapons in exchange for financial compensation.

Nuclear weapons in service with the DPRK army are intended to deter aggressive actions of enemy forces and are not subject to a transaction. This was reported by the Azerbaijani news agency Report with reference to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), UNN reports.

The nuclear armed forces of our state are designed to disrupt any aggressive actions of enemy forces that violate the sovereignty of the country and security of the people, threatening peace in the region

- says the post of the CTC.

It is noted that Pyongyang "does not need anyone's recognition" of its nuclear weapons, which "are not the subject of a transaction" that involves giving them up in exchange for "money".

"Thus, the KCNA assessed calls for the 'complete, verifiable and irreversible' dismantling of the DPRK's nuclear program," the Report news agency writes.

Recall

North Korea's leader said that it is necessary to increase the production of nuclear materials and continue its nuclear program indefinitely. The statement came after signals from the United States about the possible resumption of contacts.

Trump plans to restore relations with Kim Jong-un - CNN08.02.25, 03:08 • 36840 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
united-statesUnited States

