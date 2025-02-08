DPRK declares that its nuclear weapons are not subject to trade

Nuclear weapons in service with the DPRK army are intended to deter aggressive actions of enemy forces and are not subject to a transaction. This was reported by the Azerbaijani news agency Report with reference to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), UNN reports.

The nuclear armed forces of our state are designed to disrupt any aggressive actions of enemy forces that violate the sovereignty of the country and security of the people, threatening peace in the region - says the post of the CTC.

It is noted that Pyongyang "does not need anyone's recognition" of its nuclear weapons, which "are not the subject of a transaction" that involves giving them up in exchange for "money".

"Thus, the KCNA assessed calls for the 'complete, verifiable and irreversible' dismantling of the DPRK's nuclear program," the Report news agency writes.

Recall

North Korea's leader said that it is necessary to increase the production of nuclear materials and continue its nuclear program indefinitely. The statement came after signals from the United States about the possible resumption of contacts.

