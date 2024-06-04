Dozens of people were forcibly detained in a" rehabilitation center": malefactors will be tried in Kiev

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 64755 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138206 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143342 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236782 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171093 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163311 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147680 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218587 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112925 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205219 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 62810 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108829 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 45029 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104527 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 40544 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236782 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218587 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205219 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231334 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218572 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 350 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 10466 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104527 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108829 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158095 views
Dozens of people were forcibly detained in a" rehabilitation center": malefactors will be tried in Kiev

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21520 views

An organized criminal group created a fictitious "Rehabilitation Center", where it forcibly detained dozens of people for 20-25 thousand hryvnias a month, abducting them under the guise of compulsory treatment for drug addiction and alcoholism.

In Kiev, members of an organized criminal group who held dozens of abducted people in captivity in a pseudo-Rehabilitation Center will be tried. There, people were forcibly detained for 20-25 thousand hryvnias a month. About it UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kiev City Prosecutor's office. 

The Obolon district prosecutor's Office of Kyiv sent an indictment to the court against the organizer and 3 members of an organized criminal group who set up a fictitious Rehabilitation Center, where they forcibly delivered "patients" and held them in captivity (Part 3 of Article 146, part 5 of Article 190, Part 1 of Article 263, Part 1 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- reported to the prosecutor's office.

The suspects set up a fictitious Rehabilitation Center for the treatment of drug and alcohol addicts in the private sector of one of the districts of Odessa. It was organized by a 33-year-old resident of the Odessa region. He created a public organization and attracted his friends. 

Malefactors through a web resource under the guise of compulsory treatment of drug and alcohol addicts took orders to kidnap specific people and place them in a "rehabilitation center". For 30-40 thousand hryvnias, a person was forcibly delivered for "treatment". The customer of the service had to specify the personal data of the person and inform the place of his stay.

After receiving the money, men of athletic build immediately left for the "patient", who forcibly delivered the person to a pseudo-Rehabilitation Center. At the same time, they posed as representatives of law enforcement agencies or state institutions. 

As indicated in the prosecutor's office, the members of the group did not require certificates on the state of health of the "patient", there were no medical workers among the center's staff.

The monthly payment for further maintenance in the "center" was 20-25 thousand hryvnias. The abducted people were held for a long time without their consent, without any legal grounds and without proper medical or psychological assistance

- added in the prosecutor's office.

In addition, mobile phones and all personal belongings were taken from the prisoners, any contact with their relatives was restricted and they were forbidden to leave the premises. The rooms themselves were equipped with bars, and window handles were removed from the windows to prevent any escape attempts.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers documented the fact of abduction by order of a citizen in the Obolonsky District of the capital.

Luxury cars were stolen in EU countries: an international group of criminals was neutralized31.05.24, 14:48 • 22729 views

Law enforcement officers conducted 17 searches on the territory of the city of Odessa, during which they released 20 people who were held in pseudo-rehabilitation centers against their will.

During the searches, fake IDs of various law enforcement agencies, traumatic and firearms, an F1 grenade, computer equipment, mobile phones, "rough" records and cash were seized from the defendants. 

It is reported that the organizer and one of the performers is in custody, and the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of Round-the-clock house arrest against the other two performers.

The sanction of the articles provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Beating and driving a man to suicide: Kyiv Regional CCC denies the scandal26.05.24, 15:12 • 25600 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

