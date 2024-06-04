Dozens of people were forcibly detained in a" rehabilitation center": malefactors will be tried in Kiev

In Kiev, members of an organized criminal group who held dozens of abducted people in captivity in a pseudo-Rehabilitation Center will be tried. There, people were forcibly detained for 20-25 thousand hryvnias a month. About it UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kiev City Prosecutor's office.

The Obolon district prosecutor's Office of Kyiv sent an indictment to the court against the organizer and 3 members of an organized criminal group who set up a fictitious Rehabilitation Center, where they forcibly delivered "patients" and held them in captivity (Part 3 of Article 146, part 5 of Article 190, Part 1 of Article 263, Part 1 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reported to the prosecutor's office.

The suspects set up a fictitious Rehabilitation Center for the treatment of drug and alcohol addicts in the private sector of one of the districts of Odessa. It was organized by a 33-year-old resident of the Odessa region. He created a public organization and attracted his friends.

Malefactors through a web resource under the guise of compulsory treatment of drug and alcohol addicts took orders to kidnap specific people and place them in a "rehabilitation center". For 30-40 thousand hryvnias, a person was forcibly delivered for "treatment". The customer of the service had to specify the personal data of the person and inform the place of his stay.

After receiving the money, men of athletic build immediately left for the "patient", who forcibly delivered the person to a pseudo-Rehabilitation Center. At the same time, they posed as representatives of law enforcement agencies or state institutions.

As indicated in the prosecutor's office, the members of the group did not require certificates on the state of health of the "patient", there were no medical workers among the center's staff.

The monthly payment for further maintenance in the "center" was 20-25 thousand hryvnias. The abducted people were held for a long time without their consent, without any legal grounds and without proper medical or psychological assistance - added in the prosecutor's office.

In addition, mobile phones and all personal belongings were taken from the prisoners, any contact with their relatives was restricted and they were forbidden to leave the premises. The rooms themselves were equipped with bars, and window handles were removed from the windows to prevent any escape attempts.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers documented the fact of abduction by order of a citizen in the Obolonsky District of the capital.

Luxury cars were stolen in EU countries: an international group of criminals was neutralized

Law enforcement officers conducted 17 searches on the territory of the city of Odessa, during which they released 20 people who were held in pseudo-rehabilitation centers against their will.

During the searches, fake IDs of various law enforcement agencies, traumatic and firearms, an F1 grenade, computer equipment, mobile phones, "rough" records and cash were seized from the defendants.

It is reported that the organizer and one of the performers is in custody, and the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of Round-the-clock house arrest against the other two performers.

The sanction of the articles provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

