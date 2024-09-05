Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk in the morning, two dead and 10 wounded in 24 hours

In Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Drobysheve last night, and in the morning they shelled Pokrovsk. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Yesterday, on September 4, two residents were killed and 10 others were injured by Russian shelling in the region. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

According to law enforcement officials, the Russian army struck Drobysheve last night, damaging four private homes, and in the morning shelled Pokrovsk, damaging critical infrastructure. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

On September 4, Russian troops conducted 2,482 attacks on the front line and residential areas overnight.

The shelling occurred in 7 localities: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and the villages of Dachanske and Novodmitrivka.

Forty civilian objects were destroyed, including 16 residential buildings, administrative buildings, an agricultural enterprise and agricultural machinery, a workshop, a shop, trade pavilions, a gas pipeline, and power grids.

Kurakhove Russians shelled with a drone and artillery, killing a man and damaging three apartment buildings.

The enemy shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery and Smerch MLRS, killing a civilian and wounding 6 others. 10 private houses, trade pavilions, a workshop, an administrative building, and communications were damaged.

In Toretsk , Russia attacked a civilian car with a drone, injuring three residents.

In Pokrovsk , the occupiers dropped three FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module, wounding a civilian and damaging a shop and a business.

In Dachenske , an agricultural enterprise was destroyed by a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module.

