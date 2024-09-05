ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk in the morning, two dead and 10 wounded in 24 hours

Donetsk region: Russians shelled Pokrovsk in the morning, two dead and 10 wounded in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30009 views

Russian troops shelled several localities in Donetsk region. Over the last day, 2482 attacks were recorded, 40 civilian objects were damaged. Kurakhove and Kostyantynivka suffered the most.

In Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Drobysheve last night, and in the morning they shelled Pokrovsk. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Yesterday, on September 4, two residents were killed and 10 others were injured by Russian shelling in the region. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the Russian army struck Drobysheve last night, damaging four private homes, and in the morning shelled Pokrovsk, damaging critical infrastructure. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

On September 4, Russian troops conducted 2,482 attacks on the front line and residential areas overnight.

The shelling occurred in 7 localities: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and the villages of Dachanske and Novodmitrivka.

Forty civilian objects were destroyed, including 16 residential buildings, administrative buildings, an agricultural enterprise and agricultural machinery, a workshop, a shop, trade pavilions, a gas pipeline, and power grids.

Evacuation trains from Pokrovsk canceled: change of departure station05.09.24, 10:37 • 17805 views

Kurakhove Russians shelled with a drone and artillery, killing a man and damaging three apartment buildings.

The enemy shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery and Smerch MLRS, killing a civilian and wounding 6 others. 10 private houses, trade pavilions, a workshop, an administrative building, and communications were damaged.

In Toretsk , Russia attacked a civilian car with a drone, injuring three residents.

In Pokrovsk , the occupiers dropped three FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module, wounding a civilian and damaging a shop and a business.

In Dachenske , an agricultural enterprise was destroyed by a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module.

19-year-old volunteer injured by shelling during evacuation in Vovchansk05.09.24, 09:00 • 25956 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

