19-year-old volunteer injured by shelling during evacuation in Vovchansk

In Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, a 19-year-old volunteer who was helping with the evacuation was wounded during an enemy shelling and hospitalized in a medical facility, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, the situation with hostile attacks in the region over the past day is as follows:

▪️ 04-50, September 5, Kharkiv district, Vilkhivska TG, Bobrivka village, garden association. After the shelling, a country house and grass on the area of 500 square meters burned.

▪️ After 22-00, Kupyansk district, the village of Kivsharivka. The shelling damaged the premises of the administration, school, house of culture and other civilian infrastructure. There were no casualties.

▪️ 16-22, Kupyansk district, Kindrashivska TG, Velyka Shapkivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 2 hectares.

▪️ Around 16-00 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Kurylivka village. As a result of the shelling a 71-year-old man was injured, he was hospitalized.

▪️ 12-15, Kharkiv district, Dergachiv community, Kozacha Lopan village. A house was burning as a result of the shelling.

▪️ 11-43, 11-48, 12-00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling, private houses and outbuildings were burning.

▪️ 11-09, Kupyansk district, Kindrashivska TG, Velyka Shapkivka village, outside. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning. There were no casualties.

Enemy remotely mined roads in Hlyboke area, personnel rotation in Vovchansk - OTU “Kharkiv”