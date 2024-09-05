19-year-old volunteer injured by shelling during evacuation in Vovchansk

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
19-year-old volunteer injured by shelling during evacuation in Vovchansk

19-year-old volunteer injured by shelling during evacuation in Vovchansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25955 views

In Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, a 19-year-old volunteer who was helping with the evacuation was wounded during shelling. The victim was hospitalized in a medical facility.

In Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, a 19-year-old volunteer who was helping with the evacuation was wounded during an enemy shelling and hospitalized in a medical facility, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

14-00, Chuhuiv district, the town of Vovchansk. During the evacuation of people, a 19-year-old volunteer was injured by shelling and hospitalized in a medical facility

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Syniehubov, the situation with hostile attacks in the region over the past day is as follows:

▪️ 04-50, September 5, Kharkiv district, Vilkhivska TG, Bobrivka village, garden association. After the shelling, a country house and grass on the area of 500 square meters burned.

▪️ After 22-00, Kupyansk district, the village of Kivsharivka. The shelling damaged the premises of the administration, school, house of culture and other civilian infrastructure. There were no casualties.

▪️ 16-22, Kupyansk district, Kindrashivska TG, Velyka Shapkivka village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 2 hectares.

▪️ Around 16-00 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Kurylivka village. As a result of the shelling a 71-year-old man was injured, he was hospitalized.

▪️ 12-15, Kharkiv district, Dergachiv community, Kozacha Lopan village. A house was burning as a result of the shelling.

▪️ 11-43, 11-48, 12-00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling, private houses and outbuildings were burning.

▪️ 11-09, Kupyansk district, Kindrashivska TG, Velyka Shapkivka village, outside. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning. There were no casualties.

Enemy remotely mined roads in Hlyboke area, personnel rotation in Vovchansk - OTU “Kharkiv”9/3/24, 9:55 AM • 16968 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

