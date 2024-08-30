Donetsk region: one person killed, 11 others injured, including a child, in 24 hours of Russian shelling

Russian troops shelled 10 localities in Donetsk region yesterday, August 29. One person was killed and eleven others were injured, including a boy born in 2013. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, Russia launched 2,430 attacks on the front line and residential areas over the past day.

The enemy shelled 10 localities: the towns of Kostyantynivka, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, Toretsk, Ukrainsk, Chasiv Yar, Vovchenka, Izmailivka, and Tarasivka.

Twenty-three civilian objects were destroyed, including 15 residential buildings, service stations, cars, a water supply system, a gas pipeline, and a power line.

Russians shelled Kostyantynivka with a drone and artillery, killing one person and injuring six others. A private house and 5 apartment buildings, 2 cars, and communications were damaged.

Two residents, including a boy born in 2013, were wounded in Chasovyi Yar as a result of an artillery attack.

Two people were wounded in Ukrainske, one in Kurakhove, and two private houses were damaged.

In Pokrovsk, an enemy drone damaged a private house and a civilian car.

Sloviansk occupants shelled with Smerch MLRS, damaged the service station.

