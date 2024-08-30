Donetsk region: one person killed, 11 others injured, including a child, in 24 hours of Russian shelling

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121207 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124378 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203050 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156084 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154180 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143518 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200608 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112497 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189075 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105143 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 56339 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 67003 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 38947 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 96644 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 75560 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203038 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200603 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189070 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215694 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203648 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25640 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150922 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150116 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154141 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145028 views
Donetsk region: one person killed, 11 others injured, including a child, in 24 hours of Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16189 views

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 10 localities in Donetsk region. The attacks resulted in the death of 1 person and 11 injuries, including a child. 23 civilian objects were damaged.

Russian troops shelled 10 localities in Donetsk region yesterday, August 29. One person was killed and eleven others were injured, including a boy born in 2013. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, Russia launched 2,430 attacks on the front line and residential areas over the past day.

The enemy shelled 10 localities: the towns of Kostyantynivka, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, Toretsk, Ukrainsk, Chasiv Yar, Vovchenka, Izmailivka, and Tarasivka.

Twenty-three civilian objects were destroyed, including 15 residential buildings, service stations, cars, a water supply system, a gas pipeline, and a power line.

Russians shelled Kostyantynivka with a drone and artillery, killing one person and injuring six others. A private house and 5 apartment buildings, 2 cars, and communications were damaged.

Two residents, including a boy born in 2013, were wounded in Chasovyi Yar as a result of an artillery attack.

Two people were wounded in Ukrainske, one in Kurakhove, and two private houses were damaged.

In Pokrovsk, an enemy drone damaged a private house and a civilian car.

Sloviansk occupants shelled with Smerch MLRS, damaged the service station.

9 people wounded as a result of a Russian air strike on a company in Sumy30.08.24, 08:29 • 17839 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

