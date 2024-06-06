Donetsk region expands evacuation zone for families with Children: list of localities

Due to the frequent shelling of the Russian army, a decision was agreed to forcibly evacuate children from seven settlements in the Donetsk region. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, writes UNN.

The coordination headquarters for mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law agreed on the decision to evacuate children with their parents or other legal representatives from the city of Liman, the villages of Lipovoe, Novoe, Karpovka, Stavki, the village of progress of the Grodovskaya community, as well as the village of Zarya of the Ilinovskaya community - filashkin said.

According to him, the evacuation will be carried out within 60 days from the date of approval of the decision with the military command authorities.

As Filashkin pointed out, this decision is designed primarily to save the lives of children.

He noted that the security situation in the region is constantly deteriorating, the intensity of shelling is increasing.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Donetsk region decided to evacuate families with children from several localities, including Liman and six villages and towns.