Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Donetsk region expands evacuation zone for families with Children: list of localities

Donetsk region expands evacuation zone for families with Children: list of localities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23570 views

Due to the frequent Russian shelling of the Donetsk region, it was decided to forcibly evacuate children together with their parents or legal representatives from seven localities within 60 days.

Due to the frequent shelling of the Russian army, a decision was agreed to forcibly evacuate children from seven settlements in the Donetsk region. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, writes UNN.

The coordination headquarters for mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law agreed on the decision to evacuate children with their parents or other legal representatives from the city of Liman, the villages of Lipovoe, Novoe, Karpovka, Stavki, the village of progress of the Grodovskaya community, as well as the village of Zarya of the Ilinovskaya community

- filashkin said.

According to him, the evacuation will be carried out within 60 days from the date of approval of the decision with the military command authorities. 

As Filashkin pointed out, this decision is designed primarily to save the lives of children. 

He noted that  the security situation in the region is constantly deteriorating, the intensity of shelling is increasing. 

Earlier, UNN reported that the Donetsk region decided to evacuate families with children from several localities, including Liman and six villages and towns. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising