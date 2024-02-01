Donetsk region: Commander and subordinates who embezzled almost UAH 5 million in "combat" payments to be tried

The commander of a military unit and four of his subordinates, who embezzled almost UAH 5 million in "combat" payments, will be tried in Donetsk region. This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

The pre-trial investigation against the commander of a military unit in Donetsk region and his four subordinates who devised a scheme to misappropriate "combat" payments to servicemen who were not actually on the front line has been completed.

Law enforcement officers found that the defendants included in the lists for payments 9 servicemen of the unit who hardly participated in hostilities and were outside the Donetsk region.

Thus, for 7 months, these detainees received unjustified payments of 100 thousand hryvnias per month. From March to September 2022, the losses incurred by the state amounted to almost UAH 5 million.

The indictments have already been sent to court. The commander and three subordinates are accused of embezzlement and misappropriation of property on a particularly large scale. Another participant in the criminal scheme is accused of embezzlement and misappropriation of property.

The defendants face imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.