Donetsk region: Commander and subordinates who embezzled almost UAH 5 million in "combat" payments to be tried

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Donetsk region: Commander and subordinates who embezzled almost UAH 5 million in "combat" payments to be tried

Kyiv

The commander and four subordinates of a military unit in Donetsk region were detained for embezzling almost 5 million hryvnias in combat pay by including soldiers who were not on the front line in the payroll.

The commander of a military unit and four of his subordinates, who embezzled almost UAH 5 million in "combat" payments, will be tried in Donetsk region. This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

The pre-trial investigation against the commander of a military unit in Donetsk region and his four subordinates who devised a scheme to misappropriate "combat" payments to servicemen who were not actually on the front line has been completed.

Law enforcement officers found that the defendants included in the lists for payments 9 servicemen of the unit who hardly participated in hostilities and were outside the Donetsk region.

Thus, for 7 months, these detainees received unjustified payments of 100 thousand hryvnias per month. From March to September 2022, the losses incurred by the state amounted to almost UAH 5 million.

The indictments have already been sent to court. The commander and three subordinates are accused of embezzlement and misappropriation of property on a particularly large scale. Another participant in the criminal scheme is accused of embezzlement and misappropriation of property.

The defendants face imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Julia Kotwicka

