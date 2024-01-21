ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Donetsk market hit: death toll rises to 27

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to Denis Pushilin, the leader of the so-called 'Donetsk people's republic', 27 people were killed and 25 wounded in an attack on a market in temporarily occupied Donetsk. The attack was reportedly carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles targeting busy areas.

The number of people killed in the attack on the market in the temporarily occupied Donetsk has increased to 27. The leader of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" Denis Pushilin reported this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to Pushilin, 27 civilians were killed and 25 others sustained injuries of varying severity, including two teenagers.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote with reference to Russian media that Donetsk was attacked by drones on Sunday. According to the head of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" Pushilin, the drones were targeting busy areas, including the market in the Tekstilnyk district and Lenkoranskaya Street.  

"Arrivals" in Donetsk: locals doubt that the city was attacked by Ukrainian UAVs21.01.24, 15:30 • 72513 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

