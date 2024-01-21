Donetsk market hit: death toll rises to 27

The number of people killed in the attack on the market in the temporarily occupied Donetsk has increased to 27. The leader of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" Denis Pushilin reported this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to Pushilin, 27 civilians were killed and 25 others sustained injuries of varying severity, including two teenagers.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote with reference to Russian media that Donetsk was attacked by drones on Sunday. According to the head of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" Pushilin, the drones were targeting busy areas, including the market in the Tekstilnyk district and Lenkoranskaya Street.

